Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his left leg at practice Thursday morning according to James Walker of ESPN.

"The energy level in practice has gone down significantly since Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill went down w/ what appears to be a left leg injury," tweeted Walker.

Dolphins' offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said he doesn't know the extent of the injury but hopes it isn't serious, tweets Walker.

Tannehill's season ended with a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 14 of last year when he took a hit from defensive lineman Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals. It's the same leg Tannehill reportedly injured Thursday despite wearing a brace.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore stepped in for the remainder of practice.