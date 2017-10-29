Could Megatron be lured out of retirement?

Calvin Johnson retired in March of 2016, following the 2015 National Football League season, but that hasn't stopped teams from asking about his availability.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that teams have been calling the Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline to inquire about the wide receiver's rights.

Schefter reports that the Lions have told teams to contact Johnson himself to gauge interest, but the now 32-year-old has been lukewarm about a return at best. Still, two teams have called this week and the Lions would listen on offers.

Neither the Lions, nor Johnson's representatives would comment on Schefter's report.

A native of Newnan, GA, Johnson spent nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Lions, after being taken with the second overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech.

The man nicknamed "Megatron" set the single-season receiving record in 2012 with 1,964 yards on 122 receptions.

Johnson's 11,619 receiving yards for his career is 29th all-time.