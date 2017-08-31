Texans excited to be back in Houston

The Houston Texans were in a spending move Thursday.

According to reports, the Texans have signed four players to contract extensions, highlighted by a big money extensions for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins' new deal with Houston: 5 years, $81 million, including $49 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2017

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the Texans are giving Hopkins a five-year contract extension for $81 million with $49 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money for any receiver in the NFL.

The team also signed tight end CJ Fiedorowicz, safety Andre Hal and fullback Jay Prosch.

The 25-year-old Hopkins finished with 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns two seasons ago, but was hampered by poor quarterback play last season, finishing with just 78 receptions for 954 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2013 first-rounder hasn't missed a game in his four-year career and has 317 receptions for 4,487 yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Fiedorowicz earned a three-year, $21.5 million extension with $10 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Texans gave TE C.J. Fiedorowicz a three-year, $21.5 million extension that included $10 million gtd, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2017

The 2014 third-rounder finished with 54 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns in a breakout year last season.

Hal received a three-year, $15 million extension with $7 million guaranteed, according to the Houston Chronicle, and Prosch signed a three-year, $5.75 million deal with $2.7 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.