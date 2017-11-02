Already without defensive stud J.J. Watt for the rest of the season due to an injury, the Houston Texans might of lost rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson after he reportedly tore his ACL in practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury reportedly happened on a non-contact play.

Deshaun Watson did tear his ACL, per source. Tests on-site revealed tear. @rapsheet first mentioned this possibility. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

The 22-year-old is having an excellent rookie campaign, throwing for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions over just seven games and six starts.

Houston selected the Gainesville, Georgia native 12th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans hold a 3-4 record and sit third in the AFC South.