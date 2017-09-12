It looks like Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has made up his mind and he's going with the rookie. DeShaun Watson will get the start over Tom Savage according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport when the Texans visit Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football.

#Texans coach Bill O'Brien didn't announce his starting QB, but there is decision. Rookie Deshaun Watson will start, per @JamesPalmerTV & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2017

Savage struggled mightily in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced with Watson to start half number two.

Watson went 12-23 for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Jaguars dominated the Texans in Week 1, winning 29-7 and notching 10 sacks.