6h ago
Report: Texans' Watson tears ACL
TSN.ca Staff
Houston fans go from World Series celebration to losing star QB
Already without defensive stud J.J. Watt for the rest of the season due to an injury, the Houston Texans might have lost rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson after he reportedly tore his ACL in practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The injury reportedly happened on a non-contact play.
Tom Savage, who began the season as the No.1 pivot, will get the start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, says Schefter. The Texans will reportedly sign free agent quarterback Matt McGloin to backup Savage. The 27-year-old has appeared in 13 caeer NFL games, all with the Oakland Raiders fom 2013 to 2016.
The 22-year-old Watson is having an excellent rookie campaign, throwing for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions over just seven games and six starts.
Houston selected the Gainesville, Georgia native 12th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Texans hold a 3-4 record and sit third in the AFC South.