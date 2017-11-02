Already without defensive stud J.J. Watt for the rest of the season due to an injury, the Houston Texans might have lost rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson after he reportedly tore his ACL in practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury reportedly happened on a non-contact play.

Deshaun Watson did tear his ACL, per source. Tests on-site revealed tear. @rapsheet first mentioned this possibility. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

Deshaun Watson went down on a normal drill, running a read option, on a grass field, per source. Didn’t yell, trainers took him off field. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

Tom Savage, who began the season as the No.1 pivot, will get the start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, says Schefter. The Texans will reportedly sign free agent quarterback Matt McGloin to backup Savage. The 27-year-old has appeared in 13 caeer NFL games, all with the Oakland Raiders fom 2013 to 2016.

Texans are signing Matt McGloin, as @McClain_on_NFL reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

The 22-year-old Watson is having an excellent rookie campaign, throwing for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions over just seven games and six starts.

Houston selected the Gainesville, Georgia native 12th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans hold a 3-4 record and sit third in the AFC South.