Houston Texans sophomore wide receiver Will Fuller will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a broken collarbone in practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fuller, 23, was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and posted 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

He opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard games but failed to crack the mark again as a rookie.

Schefter reports Fuller was injured while leaping to make a catch and falling on his shoulder.

Fuller owns a key role in the Texans offence as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins.