The history between Ujiri and the Knicks

The New York Knicks need a new president following the firing of Phil Jackson after three dismal years with the franchise.

Apparently a former executive and head coach, who didn't have much success during his first stint with the team, could be in the running for the vacant president position.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Isiah Thomas is a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president.

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

James Dolan on Isiah 7 years ago: "I will continue to solicit his views. He will always have strong ties to me and the team." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

Thomas held the role of president of basketball of operations from 2003 to 2008 and even coached the team for two seasons from 2006 to 2008.

Thomas found little to no success working in the Big Apple as the Knicks struggled to put a competitive basketball team on the court. He was fired at the conclusion of the 2007-08 campaign, after the team put up a franchise tying 59 losses for the second time in three years

The 56-year-old Hall of Famer is currently the president of the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Thomas is a possibility, but it appears owner James Dolan and the Knicks have Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri as their No. 1 pick, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York posted a 31-51 record this season.