26m ago
Report: Tigers to hire Gardenhire as manager
TSN.ca Staff
The Detroit Tigers intend to hire Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, pending the completion of a contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The 59-year-old coached the Minnesota Twins for over a decade from 2002 to 2014, posting an impressive record of 1068-1039. Gardenhire made the playoffs seven times, but only got to the American League Championship Series once, during his first year with the Twins in 2002.
Gardenhire was a bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks this past season.
Brad Ausmus was the manager in Detroit for the past four seasons before being let go after posting a 64-98 record in 2017.