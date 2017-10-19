The Detroit Tigers intend to hire Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, pending the completion of a contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 59-year-old coached the Minnesota Twins for over a decade from 2002 to 2014, posting an impressive record of 1068-1039. Gardenhire made the playoffs seven times, but only got to the American League Championship Series once, during his first year with the Twins in 2002.

Gardenhire was a bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks this past season.

Brad Ausmus was the manager in Detroit for the past four seasons before being let go after posting a 64-98 record in 2017.