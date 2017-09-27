Justin Timberlake looks to be returning to the Super Bowl.

US Weekly's Nick Hautman reports that the 36-year-old Timberlake is finalizing a deal perform at half-time of Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018.

Exclusive: Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform the 2018 #SuperBowl halftime show! https://t.co/DV50jWt6vb — Nick Hautman (@nickhautman) September 27, 2017

Timberlake famously performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. During his performance of "Rock Your Body," the multiple-time Grammy winner removed part of guest Janet Jackson's costume to reveal the singer's pierced nipple. The incident triggered hundreds of complaints to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC responded by instituting a five-second delay for live broadcasts.

The report also states that JAY-Z, who reportedly turned down the chance to perform at the show last week, could feature in Timberlake's performance.

A native of Memphis, Timberlake is a minority owner of the Grizzlies.