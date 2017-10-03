It appears that Brandon Weeden has found a new home.

ESPN's Field Yates cites a league source that says that the Tennessee Titans are planning to sign the free-agent quarterback.

The Titans are planning to sign free agent QB Brandon Weeden, according to a league source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2017

Weeden was in training camp with the Houston Texas this off-season, but was released ahead of the start of the regular season. The move comes on the heels of the Titans' franchise pivot Marcus Mariota sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4.

Weeden had a stellar collegiate career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which led to him being drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2012 draft. Weeden has thus far failed to live up to his draft billing, having not been a full-time starter since his rookie season with the Browns.

Other than Cleveland and Houston, Weeden has also played for the Dallas Cowboys. For his career, he has thrown for 6462 yards and 31 touchdowns against 30 interceptions.