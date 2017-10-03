Linebacker Danny Trevathan had his suspension reduced from two games to one game on appeal according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by NFL & NFLPA, has reduced suspension of Danny Trevathan from 2 games to 1 game — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2017

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by NFL and NFLPA, reduced the suspension, tweets Rapoport.

During last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Trevathan delivered a lethal hit to the helmet of Green Bay receiver Davante Adams, who had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

Trevathan called the hit unfortunate after the game and said he wasn't trying to target Adams.

Adams spent the night in hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion. A report from ESPN says that Adams is on track to play Sunday when the Packers head to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys.