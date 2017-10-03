2h ago
Report: Trevathan's suspension reduced to 1 game
TSN.ca Staff
Linebacker Danny Trevathan had his suspension reduced from two games to one game on appeal according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by NFL and NFLPA, reduced the suspension, tweets Rapoport.
During last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Trevathan delivered a lethal hit to the helmet of Green Bay receiver Davante Adams, who had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.
Trevathan called the hit unfortunate after the game and said he wasn't trying to target Adams.
Adams spent the night in hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion. A report from ESPN says that Adams is on track to play Sunday when the Packers head to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys.