If the sight of Edwin Encarnacion in a Cleveland Indians uniform might already be too much for Toronto Blue Jays fans to handle, it might still get worse.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports the American League champions are keeping in touch with the agent for Jose Bautista.

The 36-year-old free agent is among a number of players the Tribe continue to touch base with, with relievers, corner outfielders and corner infielders a priority.

Still, Bautista is not a slam dunk for the Indians. Rosenthal notes that his price would still have to come down to the point that management would feel comfortable with presenting a contract to ownership for approval.

If Cleveland were to sign Bautista, they would be forced to forfeit the 64th overall selection in June's Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. The price for signing Encarnacion last month was already the 25th overall selection.

The Blue Jays are said to remain interested in the six-time All-Star, but have not tabled Bautista a contract beyond the $17.2 million qualifying offer he rejected in November.

In 116 games last season, Bautista hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 runs batted in and an OBP of .366.