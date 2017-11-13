President Donald Trump asked Chinese president Xi Jinping to personally intervene in the arrest case of UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball and two teammates, reports David Nakamura of The Washington Post.

Ball ,the brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, and two other teammates, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were arrested in Hangzhou last week for stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store during a preseason tour. None of the three played in the team's exhibition game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Trump raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart during a two-day state visit to Beijing.

According to a source, Xi pledged to look into the matter and ensure that the players will be treated fairly. Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, has also reportedly been in contact with the players, their families and the UCLA coaching staff.

A U.S. official speaking to Nakamura on the condition of anonymity said that the case is proceeding towards a resolution with reduced charges in the matter.

The three players remain in China and could be required to stay there for the next couple of weeks.