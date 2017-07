According to MLB.com, the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a trade that will land them starting left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves.

Minnesota is reportedly to send a minor league prospect back to Atlanta to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old Garcia is 3-7 this year in 17 starts with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. His career record is 65-52 with a 3.65 ERA for the Cardinals and Braves.