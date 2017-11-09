Ash gives Halladay the edge over Stieb as greatest Jays pitcher of all-time

The Minnesota Twins are considering pursuing one of the big free agent starters on the market this winter, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The class is headlined by arms like Yu Darvish, Alex Cobb, Jake Arrieta and Lance Lynn. Twins ownership is reportedly weighing whether to make a sizable investment in the team after last season’s success. Their 85-win season was one of the big surprises of the 2017 season, but they fell to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Game after starter Ervin Santana lasted just two innings and surrendered four earned runs.

The Twins’ offence was one of the best in the American League last season, ranking fourth in runs scored and OPS. Their pitching staff on the other hand had an ERA of 4.59, well above the MLB-average of 4.37.

As Heyman notes, Minnesota is not a small-market team but has added a few mid-range starters in recent years, including Santana, Phil Hughes and Ricky Nolasco.

Heyman adds that the Twins will likely pursue relief arms in the off-season as well, including a closer after they traded veteran right-hander Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

Glen Perkins, Bartolo Colon, Matt Belisle and Hector Santiago are all free agents for the Twins this off-season.