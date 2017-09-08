Johnson looks to break title defence record in Edmonton

The upcoming main event of UFC 215 in Edmonton on Saturday between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg has been called off, according to MMA Fighting journalist Ariel Helwani.

Borg has been forced to withdraw from the fight due to an illness.

The Women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will be moved to the main event.

According to Helwani, Borg has been battling an illness all week and was deemed unfit to fight on Saturday by UFC doctors.

With a win at UFC 215, Johnson was set to break Anderson Silva's UFC title defence record with his 11th win.