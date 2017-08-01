Manchester United in reportedly considering swiping right on a sleeve sponsorship deal with the online dating app Tinder.

According to the Daily Mail, the two sides are in discussions on a deal which would pay United £12 million per year ($19.8 million CAD) to wear the logo on the sleeves of their jerseys.

Nine Premier League teams have signed sleeve sponsorship deals so far, but according to the Daily Mail none have come close to £12 million. Chevrolet pays £50 million per year ($82.6 million CAD) for the main sponsorship on the United jerseys.

Tinder already sponsors Italian club Napoli and their striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The upcoming season will be the first teams are allowed to have sleeve sponsors.

Tinder has over 50 million users and the app collects 1 billion swipes per day, according to the Daily Mail.