Chase Utley will apparently return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.

According to MLB.com, Utley and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, although the club has yet to confirm the transaction. The 14-year major leaguer came to Los Angeles after being traded by the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2015 season.

Utley served as the club’s starting second baseman in 2016, but is expected to perform as a reserve in 2017 after Logan Forsythe was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this off-season.

The 38-year-old Utley hit 14 home runs and drove in 52 runs last season

The Los Angeles Times first reported Utley's agreement.