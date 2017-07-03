A day after picking up Marcus Kruger from the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vegas Golden Knights appear to be on the verge of flipping the forward to the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Craig Custance of The Athletic.

Custance notes that the deal is not done, but is pretty far along. NHL.com's Brian Hedger was first to report that the Golden Knights were flipping Kurger.

Marcus Kruger to Carolina isn't done yet but talks pretty far along on this front. @BrianHedger first to report Vegas flipping Kruger. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) July 3, 2017

Vegas acquired Kruger from Chicago on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Kruger, 27, scored five goals and added 12 assists in 70 games last season.

The native of Sweden is set to enter the second year of a three-year deal worth $9.25 million with a cap hit of $3.083 million.

In Kruger’s seven seasons – all with the Blackhawks – he has won two Stanley Cups and made the playoffs in every year.

In 398 career regular season games, he has 33 goals and 72 assists. He has played an additional 87 career playoff games, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists in his postseason career.