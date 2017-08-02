The Detroit Tigers have placed starter Justin Verlander on revocable waivers according to a report by Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.

The #Tigers placed Justin Verlander on revocable waivers today, source says. Name came up at the deadline, but he stayed put in Detroit. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 2, 2017

If Verlander clears waivers, the Tigers would be able to work out a trade for the veteran starter for the remainder of the regular season.

Due to having 10-5 rights (10 years in the league, five years with the same team), Verlander can veto any trade or waiver claim.

As with any other player on revocable waivers, if he is claimed the Tigers would either have to pull him back or would only be able to deal him to that one team.

The 34-year-old is under contract for two more seasons at $28 million each season and his contract also has a vesting option for an additional $22 million in 2020 if he finishes in the top five of the Cy Young voting in 2019.

Verlander is 6-7 this season for the Tigers with a 4.29 ERA in 22 starts. He’s thrown 130 innings over 22 starts in 2017.

The Virginia native has spent his entire 13-year career with the Tigers, capturing both the Cy Young award and Most Valuable Player award in 2011 when he won a career high 24 games while posting a career low 2.40 ERA.