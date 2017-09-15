The Minnesota Vikings are concerned about quarterback Sam Bradford’s knee, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN reports the team is cautiously optimistic about Bradford’s status for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, but there is some worry about Bradford’s knee, which has undergone multiple ACL repairs.

Bradford had an MRI on his knee Tuesday after experiencing swelling, pain, and discomfort following the team’s Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN. The MRI came back with no specific damage.

Backup Case Keenum has received extra work in practice this week, according to ESPN.