1h ago
Report: Vikings' Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
TSN.ca Staff
Minnesota Vikings receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to one day in jail Monday, according to a report from ESPN. Floyd was found to have violated the terms of his house arrest stemming from a DUI charge back in December, according to the report, which also adds the 27-year-old will have to finish the final five days of his house arrest.
Floyd missed a breathalyzer test and was found to have small amounts of alcohol in his system during three other tests. Conditions of his house arrest state he is not allowed to have any alcohol in his system, but the positive tests could have stemmed from kombucha, a fermented tea.
The Vikings still expect Floyd to join the team for training camp at the end of next month.
"When we signed Michael Floyd, we hoped he would show signs of improvement and we continue to expect that he shows progress and a professional attitude," Spielman said. "We believe Michael will be a productive member of the Vikings organization, both on and off the field."