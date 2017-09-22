It appears the Minnesota Vikings will take to the field once again in Week 3 without quarterback Sam Bradford.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Bradford is not expected to play Sunday due to a knee injury.

Bradford missed last week's loss to Pittsburgh Steelers due to the injury. Case Keenum started in his place and completed 20 of 37 attempts for 167 yards.

Bradford, 29, had one of his best career games in Week 1, completing 27 of 32 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has refused to put a timeline on Bradford's injury, calling the quarterback day-to-day but adding he could as many as miss six weeks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bradford will visit Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion his knee.