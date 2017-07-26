Cook can't compare himself to Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a long-term, big-money contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Vikings deal for Everson Griffen is a 4-year extension worth a whopping $58M, source said. $34M in guarantees. $14.5M new money avg. 💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017

Rapoport reports Griffen's is a four-year contract extension worth $58 million, with $34 million guaranteed.

The 29-year-old Griffen has spent his entire seven-year career with the Vikings. Griffen finished with 48 tackles and eight sacks in 16 games last season and has 232 tackles and 48 sacks for his career.

The new contract will keep the 2010 fourth round pick in Minnesota through the 2021 season.