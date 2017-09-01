The Minnesota Vikings are expected to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games of the season according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings originally placed Bridgewater on the PUP list in July which mandates him to sit out the first six games of the season if not removed.

The Vikings reportedly haven’t ruled out a return for the 24-year-old in 2017 and head coach Mike Zimmer indicated he is optimistic with Bridgewater's progress.

"I don't watch him every single day because he's over there off to the side while we're practicing. But the reports I get are all positive. And he knows where he's at and where he's got to get to. I think he's progressing well," Zimmer told ESPN.

Bridgewater suffered a horrific knee injury during last year’s training camp, suffering a complete ACL tear and other structural damage that forced him to miss the entire 2016 season.

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to replace him, signing quarterback Sam Bradford. He had 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions with a quarterback rating of 99.3 to lead the Vikings to an 8-8 record.

In his 29-game NFL career, Bridgewater has 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions to go along with a quarterback rating of 87.0.