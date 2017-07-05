The Best of Chris Bosh 'Boshing' his teammates

Free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Dion Waiters is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reported the deal will be four years and roughly $52 million.

Sources: Miami Heat and Dion Waiters are discussing a 4-year, $52 million deal. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 5, 2017

Waiters had reportedly narrowed his decision down to the Heat, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers before he eventually decided to stay in Miami.

The 25-year-old had an impressive campaign last year for the Miami Heat, scoring 15.8 points per game while dishing out 4.3 assists.

Waiters was drafted No. 4 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA Draft. After two-plus seasons of mixed results, he was shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal also involving the Knicks.

Last summer, Waiters signed with the Miami Heat on a two-year, 5.9 million deal. He declined the player option on the final year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The five-year veteran out of Syracuse is averaging 13.2 PPG for his career.