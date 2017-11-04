Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has no structural damage in his left shoulder, just soreness after incurring the injury Friday night versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Wall is at risk of missing the Wizards' game on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, reports The Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

The four-time All-Star was seen following the game with his shoulder in a sling.

Wall sustained the injury in the third quarter after running into the Cavaliers' Channing Frye. The point guard briefly left the game, but returned to finish the outing.

Speaking with the media postgame,Wall said that he “shouldn’t have been out there” playing with the injury, but that he chose to play on. Wall said he felt like his shoulder was "on fire," when describing the injury to reporters.

Wall finished with 13 points, 15 assists and six rebounds on Friday night. For the season, the eighth-year man is averaging 21.6 points per game and 9.7 assists.