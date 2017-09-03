Three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward has signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ward's signing comes on the heels his release from the Denver Broncos Saturday, as the team cut down its roster to the mandatory amount of 53 players ahead of the start of the regular season.

The safety is the latest marquee acquisition by the Buccaneers, who added DeSean Jackson and 2017 first-round pick tight end O.J. Howard during the off-season.

Ward, 30, is entering his eighth season in the league, and holds career totals of 564 combined tackles and eight interceptions.