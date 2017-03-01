Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant is awaiting the results of an MRI taken on his injured left knee Tuesday night, but the Warriors appear to be bracing for the worst.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, Durant and the Warriors fear the All-Star could miss months due to the injury.

Sources: Warriors, Kevin Durant's inner-circle bracing for tough news on KD's knee, awaiting MRI result. Fear is he's out months, not weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

The Western Conference playoffs are set to begin in six weeks and the Warriors (50-10) currently sit first in the conference, with a postseason berth already clinched.

Durant played just 93 seconds of the Warriors loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night due to the injury. He hyperextended his knee when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him after getting pushed by Washington centre Marcin Gortat.

In 59 games this season, Durant has averaged 25.3 points, 4.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

He joined the Warriors as a free agent last summer after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.