The Golden State Warriors won their second championship in the past three seasons Monday night, but this time it doesn't look like they'll travel to the White House to meet the President of the United States.

According to Josh Brown of CNBC's The Halftime Report, the Warriors decided unanimously to skip the traditional championship visit to Washington due to the highly controversial nature of President Donald Trump.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

The Warriors will be the first team to boycott a visit to the White House following a championship. After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this year, some members of the team skipped the visit, but the likes of head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft, tight end Rob Gronkowski and others still attended.

There is no word yet if the Pittsburgh Penguins will attend the White House after winning their second straight Stanley Cup Championship Sunday.