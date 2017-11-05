Houston Texans doctors and and trainers now believe that quarterback Deshaun Watson picked up a serious knee injury last Sunday in a 41-83 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could have even torn his ACL then and not at Thursday's practice, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though the team still thinks the injury occurred on Thursday, the club has identified video from last week's game in which they believe the first-year pivot incurred an injury.

Watson, 22, appeared to grab his knee in pain after being sacked by defensive end Frank Clark with the Seahawks up 27-24 at the time. Schefter notes that Watson did not complain of the injury, nor did he seek treatment for it after the game ended.

The team's doctors and trainers reviewed the footage and determined that Watson's foot was planted and his femur internally rotated, which would put pressure on the knee.

"I can't be 100 percent sure," a doctor told Schefter of the potential that the ACL tear occurred against Seattle, "but I wouldn't be surprised. Something happened as he grabbed his knee. And if you look at it in slow motion, one mechanism of injury is there."

Following the play, Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 4-for-5 passing. He also ran for eight yards.

Watson has elected to not have surgery on the knee, which puts his recovery at around nine months. He played through a torn ACL in his freshman season at Clemson in 2014.