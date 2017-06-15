Jerry West has left his management role with the Golden State Warriors to join the Los Angeles Clippers according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

"I knew I was going to be leaving, I didn't know what I was going to be leaving to," West told ESPN. "Was this the end of me being productive. Every person is different in terms of their lives and how people age. I don't feel old, I feel really competitive. Sometimes you need to be challenged. I've kind of been defiant my whole life, the way I was raised and I think this is like the defiant streak in me, I don't know."

West, 79, has been with the Warriors for the last six seasons. He wasn't in a decision-making position for the Warriors and was with the franchise in more of an advisory role.

Earlier in his executive career, West was the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1982 until 2002 where he won eight NBA Championships.

He was then with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002 to 2007.