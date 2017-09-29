Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook still has one year left on his current deal making his new total contract - six years at $233 million - the richest in NBA history, according to Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old Westbrook has spent his entire nine-year career with the Thunder after the team drafted him fourth overall in 2008.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game - and had 42 triple doubles - on the way to being named the league's MVP last season.

The UCLA product has averaged 22.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game over the course of his career.