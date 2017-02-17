UFC president Dana White has confirmed to the LA Times that Georges St-Pierre has officially inked a new deal with the promotion according to reporter Lance Pugmire.

Dana White just made it official to me: @GeorgesStPierre is back in the UFC. Signed deal. More soon at @latimessports ... — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) February 17, 2017

“It could be the winner between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or it could be Michael Bisping,” White told the LA Times. “Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds. He says he can make the weight."

GSP’s return to the UFC was first reported by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, who also reported that the plan was for the former welterweight champion to compete in the third quarter of the year.

St-Pierre has not fought since his title defence victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November of 2013.