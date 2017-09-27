CFL Wired: Week 14 - Kavis Reed is mic'd up in his second game

Drew Willy is taking the reps with the first team offence at Montreal Alouettes practice, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

Darian Durant has a helmet on and is throwing passes. Now let's see if he takes reps with starting #Als offence. — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) September 27, 2017

Question answered: Drew Willy taking the reps — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) September 27, 2017

Zurzosky added Durant was thowing passes at practice.

Durant has struggled leading the Alouettes offence lately and has 3,015 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 13 games for the Als this season.

Willy meanwhile, has 217 passing yards in parts of four games with the Alouettes.