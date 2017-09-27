14m ago
Report: Willy taking first team reps at Als' practice
TSN.ca Staff
Drew Willy is taking the reps with the first team offence at Montreal Alouettes practice, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.
Zurzosky added Durant was thowing passes at practice.
Durant has struggled leading the Alouettes offence lately and has 3,015 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 13 games for the Als this season.
Willy meanwhile, has 217 passing yards in parts of four games with the Alouettes.