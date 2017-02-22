The Brooklyn Nets aren't making the playoffs, but Bojan Bogdanovic is.

The team sent the 27-year-old swingman, along with Chris McCullough, to the Washington Wizards for a 2017 first-round pick, Mississauga, Ontario's Andrew Nicholson and Marcus Thornton, reports The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nets are sending Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards for Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 first-round pick, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 22, 2017

A native of Bosnia, Bogdanovic is in his third NBA campaign after coming over from Fenerbahce of the Turkish league. In 55 games this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.9 minutes a night.

The Wizards (34-21) currently hold down the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The return to action from the All-Star break on Friday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3pm et on Thursday.