Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has agreed to a four-year, $170 million extension according to a report by David Aldridge of TNT. The extension is slated to begin in 2019, the 26-year-old will earn $37.1 million leading up to the beginning of his new contract.

Wall posted career numbers for the Wizards in 2016-17, finishing the year averaging 23.1 points and 10.7 assists.

The seven-year veteran was selected first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft and is a four-time all-star.

He has also been named to three All-League teams: first team All-Rookie in 2010-11, second team All-Defensive in 2014-15 and third team All-NBA in 2016-17.