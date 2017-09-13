Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead will miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a report from ESPN.

Ravens' RB Danny Woodhead expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury, per league source, which would make him a candidate for IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2017

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Woodhead is now a candidate for the Ravens' injured reserve.

The 32-year-old Woodhead is in his first season with the Ravens after four years with the San Diego Chargers. Woodhead had three receptions for 33 yards and one carry for four yards.