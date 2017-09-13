33m ago
Report: Woodhead to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury
TSN.ca Staff
Steelers jump to top of Power Rankings
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead will miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a report from ESPN.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Woodhead is now a candidate for the Ravens' injured reserve.
The 32-year-old Woodhead is in his first season with the Ravens after four years with the San Diego Chargers. Woodhead had three receptions for 33 yards and one carry for four yards.