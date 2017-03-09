Free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt is set to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL network is reporting that Britt is headed to Cleveland in a four-year deal worth $32.5 million.

The #Browns are signing WR Kenny Britt, source said (as @caplannfl reported). 4 years, $32.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

After tearing both his MCL and ACL in 2011, Britt had some trouble getting back on track. Britt has spent the last three seasons with the Rams and is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

Last season, Britt set a career high in receptions with 68 and averaged 14 yards per catch.