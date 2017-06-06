There was speculation over the weekend the Buffalo Bills could be preparing an offer for recently-cut former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Now there is a report of a visit.

Buffalo reporter Paul Peck reports Maclin will visit the Bills on Tuesday.

Sources tell me Jeremy Maclin is on way to Buffalo to meet with the Bills Tuesday. Details coming @kevsylvester & @PeckOnSports Podcast. pic.twitter.com/2hz95tXvKY — Paul Peck (@PeckOnSports) June 6, 2017

Bills running back and former teammate of Maclin's LeSean McCoy has been vocal in his recruitment of the wide receiver. The two played together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maclin was a surprise cut by the Chiefs this weekend after just his second season with the team. Injuries stole four games from the 29-year-old, who finished with 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Maclin is just one season removed from a 87 receptions, 1,088 yards, and eight touchdowns.

For his career, the 2009 first round pick has 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns.