According to TSN's Lee Jones, Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones says receiver Chad Owens is good to go health wise and could return to the Riders' lineup against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

Owens has not played this season due to a foot injury and was placed on the six-game injured list to start the season. There was hope Owens would make his debut six weeks ago, but the Riders put him back on the injured list for the second time this season.

The former Most Outstanding Player has played eight years in the CFL for the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts and Hamillton Tiger-Cats. He agreed to a two-year deal with the Roughriders this past off-season.