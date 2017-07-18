The New York Yankees are reportedly closing in on a deal to acquire veteran third baseman Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Sources close to the situation tell Rosenthal that the Yankees will also receive pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in exchange for prospects. Rosenthal added the initial reports of a potential deal were reported by baseball analyst for 670 The Score in Chicago, Bruce Levine.



Source: #Yankees close to getting Frazier, Robertson and Kahnle from #WhiteSox for prospects. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 19, 2017

A two time All-Star, Frazier is hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in 2017.

The White Sox acquired Frazier during the 2015 season in a three-team trade that involved the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 31-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati before landing in Chicago.