The New York Yankees have dealt with injuries to their starting rotation all year but it appears they may be starting to get healthy.

Left-hander C.C. Sabathia threw another bullpen session Wednesday and is expected back by the weekend according to the New York Post.

“I don’t see [Sabathia] not starting Saturday unless there’s some other unforeseen circumstance,’’ manager Joe Girardi told the Post.

Sabathia has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 11 with a right knee injury.

Meanwhile, righty starter Masahiro Tanaka's return could be on the horizon as well. He threw off flat gound Wednesday and is scheduled for a bullpen Thursday.

“It was very encouraging,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I wouldn’t have gone and [thrown] if I wasn’t feeling good. I think I’m on the right track.”

If things continue to go well, he could be back sometime next week.

It's been a bit of a struggle this year for Tanaka, posting an ERA of 4.92 in 23 starts. While he has fanned 141 batters over 133.2 innings, the long-ball has victimized him. He's already surrendered 28 so far this year.

The Yankees (64-55) will look to continue their three-game winning streak as the Subway Series continues from Citi Field. Luis Severino goes for the Yankees while Steven Matz counters for the New York Mets.