The New York Yankees almost landed another big name in the trade market Wednesday night. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports is reporting that the Yankees offered the New York Mets $1 million and two prospects for outfielder Jay Bruce, who was dealt to the Cleveland Indians.

Sources confirm: #Yankees offered two prospects for Bruce and $1M in salary relief, as @MarcCarig, others said. #Indians took entire $3.7M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2017

The Indians sent back minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan and agreed to take on the entirety of Bruce’s remaining $3.7 million salary. He is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

Rosenthal reports that the Mets valued savings over the prospects the Yankees were willing to send their way.

#Yankees face luxury-tax concerns. Will pay 50% tax for every dollar they spend above threshold. Also nearing 12% surcharge under new CBA. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2017

The Yankees also have luxury tax concerns. They will reportedly pay 50 per cent for every dollar they spend above the threshold, meaning acquiring Bruce could have cost them in the neighbourhood of $6 million.

The 30-year-old went through waivers unclaimed, allowing him to be dealt despite the July 31 trade deadline long-since passing.

Bruce was slashing .256/.321/.520 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI in 103 games so far this season. He is a career .249/.318/.472 hitter.

Meanwhile, the Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list with an ankle injury after he aggravated it Tuesday night.

Coming into play Friday, Cleveland is 60-51, four games ahead of the Kansas City Royals for first place in the American League Central.