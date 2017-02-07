53m ago
Report: Yankees sign Carter to one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees have signed free agent first baseman Chris Carter to a one-year, $ three million deal according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The 30-year old spent the 2016 season with the Milwaukee Brewers where he hit 41 HRs with 94 RBI and a .222 batting average in 160 games
The slugger also lead the National League in strikeouts with 206.
The former 15th round pick has also spent time with Oakland and Houston in his seven year MLB career.