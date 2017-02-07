The New York Yankees have signed free agent first baseman Chris Carter to a one-year, $ three million deal according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The #Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with Chris Carter, pending a physical. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 7, 2017

Chris Carter, who hit 41 HRs last year,will receive a $500,000 signing bonus and can make $100K for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 PAs. #Yankees — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 7, 2017

The 30-year old spent the 2016 season with the Milwaukee Brewers where he hit 41 HRs with 94 RBI and a .222 batting average in 160 games

The slugger also lead the National League in strikeouts with 206.

The former 15th round pick has also spent time with Oakland and Houston in his seven year MLB career.