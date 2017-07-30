32m ago
Report: Yankees to acquire Garcia from Twins
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees are set to acquire left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, the Twins will acquire right-hander Zack Littell, the Yankees number 22 prospect.
Late Saturday, night news broke that the Yankees and Twins were in deep talks for the southpaw.
Garcia was traded to the Twins from the Atlanta Braves and just made one start for the Twins before being shipped out once again.
The 31-year-old is 5-7 on the year with an ERA of 4.29 in 19 starts.