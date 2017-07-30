The New York Yankees are set to acquire left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

yanks and twins are in agreement on a jaime garcia tarde — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2017

jaime bolsters yanks rotation immediately, provides cover in case sonny deal cant be completed. very solid. was perfect in twin cities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2017

According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, the Twins will acquire right-hander Zack Littell, the Yankees number 22 prospect.

RHP Zack Littell, the Yankees' No. 22 prospect according to @MLBPipeline, will go to Twins for Garcia. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2017

Late Saturday, night news broke that the Yankees and Twins were in deep talks for the southpaw.

The Minnesota Twins are deep into discussions on a deal to send SP Jaime Garcia to the New York Yankees, sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2017

Garcia was traded to the Twins from the Atlanta Braves and just made one start for the Twins before being shipped out once again.

The 31-year-old is 5-7 on the year with an ERA of 4.29 in 19 starts.