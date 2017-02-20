1h ago
Report: Yanks to sign Niese to minor-league contract
TSN.ca Staff
Pending a physical, the New York Yankees will sign left-hander Jon Niese to a minor-league deal, reports The New York Post's Joel Sherman.
As a starter with the New York Mets from 2010-15, he had a 3.86 ERA.
He was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates last winter, posting a 4.91 ERA, 6.5 K/9 and 1.87 K.BB over 110 innings.
He was traded back to the Mets in August, but pitched only 11 innings in his second stint with the team before undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery for a torn left meniscus.
The Mets declined Niese’s 2017 $10 million option, instead paying him a $500,000 buyout.