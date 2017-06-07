Lalji: 'Young needs to play on Saturday if he's going to make this team'

One day after injuring his hamstring on a run, Vince Young is not at Saskatchewan Roughriders' practice Wednesday, according to the Regina Leader-Post's Murray McCormick.

No VInce Young at today's practice. What will I watch? #ridersTC. Waiting for an update, but likely after practice. #allyoungallthetime. — Murray McCormick (@murraylp) June 7, 2017

The Roughriders said after practice Tuesday Young would be reevaluated to see the extent of the injury. It's unclear if the team will give an update after practice.

Young was expected to play half the team's first exhibition game against the XX Saturday. If Young is unable to play, his chances of making the final roster will be in jeodardy.