It appears the Houston Astros have acquired relief pitcher Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday night the Astros were trying to acquire Clippard before the 32-year-old wrote he plays for the Astros in his Twitter bio.

It's unclear who the Astros sent to the White Sox in exchange for Clippard.

Clippard started the 2017 season with the New York Yankees before joining the White Sox. He has a combined 4.27 earned run average and 54 strikeouts in 51 appearances.

The 11-year veteran has a career 3.04 earned run average working almost exclusively as a reliever.